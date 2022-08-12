Kieran Tierney to Manchester City transfer rumor

Kieran Tierney has been linked with a late-window transfer to Manchester City, per multiple reports. It appears as if the rumor started with The Telegraph putting Tierney on a shortlist of left backs that Manchester City were reportedly considering. He wasn’t even at the top of the list, but everybody ran with it anyway! Seems a bit tenuous and silly, don’t you think?

And on top of that, Pep Guardiola said earlier today that new signing Sergio Gómez would be staying with City as a backup for Joao Cancelo. Hopefully that’s that rumor dead.

Even Manchester City were interested in Kieran Tierny, which I don’t think they really and truly are, Arsenal aren’t selling him, not right now at least. It’s too late in the window. We’ve done the whole one first-team left back thing before. It didn’t work.

The only way I could see it happening is if Manchester City offered £40M+ and Arsenal knew they could bring in another first-team caliber left back before the window closes at the end of August.

For what it’s worth, I’m not entirely sure that Tierney’s long-term future lies in North London. He’s a really good player that has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s setup. But he’s not an Arteta guy — he didn’t sign him. And there is the health / availability issue, too.

Mikel’s guys are Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nuno Tavares. The thinking has always been that at some point, the Gunners are going to have to sell a well-liked, good player to raise the funds to make a blockbuster signing. The fearful whispers have been that it might one day be Emile Smith Rowe or even Bukayo Saka, but Tierney could be that guy.

Tierney is not going to Manchester City this window.