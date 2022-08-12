Arsenal Injury Update: Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira

Arsenal may have their full complement of players available this weekend against Leicester City. All four of Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe, and Fabio Vieira are back in training. It’s one match late, but having everybody healthy to “start” the season at Arsenal is a good thing!

Kieran Tierney is fully fit and available after his substitute appearance against Crystal Palace last weekend per Mikel Arteta.

Takehiro Tomiyasu played 45 minutes for the U21s last weekend, has returned to full training, and should make the matchday squad on Saturday.

Emile Smith Rowe returned to training, is fit, and should be available. I’d expect him to get a run-out as a substitute.

Fabio Vieira is back in training but will be “carefully managed” per football.london. I’d be surprised if he makes the bench. He’ll probably get some time with the U21s before making his senior debut.

UPDATE: Reiss Nelson has a serious muscle injury, I believe a torn quadriceps, that is expected to keep him out around 3 months. Totally slipped my mind.

Now that Arsenal are fully healthy (or nearly so), the pessimist in me can’t help but wonder who is getting hurt imminently. Because that’s how it works with this club. We can’t have nice things. Fortunately, the roster is better equipped than it has been in the past to weather whatever injuries are coming down the pipeline. But I’d prefer just to not have injuries altogether!