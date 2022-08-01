Monday Cannon Fodder: champions

The England women beat Germany 2-1 yesterday in a thrilling final to win the Euros. The match had everything: two stunning goals, biting challenges, fantastic defending, good saves — everything you want a final to have. It had the highest attendance of any Euro match ever, men’s or women’s. The tournament win has the potential to bolster women’s football in England and in Europe, more generally in much the same way that the 1999 World Cup did in the United States.

So what next?

We, the fans, need to help keep the momentum going. Go to the WSL matches (or NWSL if you live in the United States). Tune into streams and watch the games.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead won Player of the Tournament. Leah Williamson captained England. Chloe Kelly, the scorer of the winning goal, started her professional career with the Gunners. These stars play for your club, Arsenal or otherwise. They’re awesome. Support them!