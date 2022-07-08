Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Ismael Bennacer

Arsenal are interesting in AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, according to the Italian media. The Gunners are reportedly readying a £34M bid for the Algerian international, who spent time in North London as a youth player before leaving for Italy. He left the club in 2017 because he wanted to go “where they really wanted me” and felt that wasn’t North London.

Reading between the lines of Bennacer’s explanation for why he left the club, my conclusion is that he was young, felt mostly alone in a foreign country, and things weren’t going like he thought they would. It was a combination of unfortunate circumstances.

I don’t put much stock in random reports from the Italian press, especially when they aren’t echoed by the British media. This one feels very much like grist from the transfer rumor mill. He’d be a really great addition for Arsenal, though.

Ismael Bennacer - Milan 2021-2022 Midfield Template, Crab Cake pic.twitter.com/DIL7A86IyT — Scott Willis (@oh_that_crab) July 8, 2022

Bennacer checks all the boxes to play at the base of the Arsenal midfield, which is something that may end up being an unexpected need for the club this summer. I’m always a bit wary of Serie A players moving to the Premier League, however. Moves from Italy to England haven’t often worked out. But realistically, there probably isn’t much to this rumor, so there’s little need to tilt at windmills.