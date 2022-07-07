Report: Fulham agree to personal terms with Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno has a verbal agreement on personal terms with Fulham, per Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. The two clubs have to negotiate a transfer deal, but I don’t think that Arsenal are going to stand in the way of Leno leaving as long as they get decent value for him. Plettenberg believes that Arsenal want in the neighborhood of £10M for the German keeper, which Fulham should have no trouble paying. Honestly, that number is a bit on the low side for what I’d like the club to get in return for a Premier League proven, international keeper, but at some point, you have to take what you can get for a wantaway in the final year of his contract who clearly isn’t going to sign an extension.

A move to Fulham makes sense for Leno, who reportedly wants to remain in London. I don’t really care that he’d remain in the Premier League. If Arsenal can’t beat Fulham, even with Bernd Leno in net, they’ve got big problems. But he’d be a solid addition for the newly promoted side. He’s a strong shot-stopper with plenty of Premier League experience.

Leno lost his starting place to Aaron Ramsdale when the Gunners signed the English keeper in late August of 2021. To his credit, he kept his head down and went about his business like a professional should despite the demotion. I’ve got nothing but nice things to say about the guy — he carried the Gunners through some lean years with fantastic goalkeeping.

Leno is a starter-level keeper, and he’ll get that opportunity with a move. For his sake, I hope he does well wherever he ends up, Fulham or elsewhere (it really looks like it’s going to be Fulham), and that his performances are good enough to earn him a spot with the German national team at the World Cup.