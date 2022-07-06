Arsenal Women at the 2022 Euros: who is playing, when, and how to watch

The Women’s European Championships kick off later today, when England host Austria. The Euros were originally due to be played during the summer of 2021 but were pushed back a year due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the men’s Euros as well as the Summer Olympics. There will be 12 players representing Arsenal Women this summer, with all matches in the US available to watch on ESPN, ESPN+, and Univision and TUDN. In the UK, coverage will be provided by the BBC. Here are Arsenal’s players, by group.

Group A

England

Leah Williamson will captain England, playing either in a midfield double pivot with Keira Walsh or alongside Millie Bright in central defence. Williamson succeeds Steph Houghton as the England captain. Beth Mead is competing against Chloe Kelly for a starting role on the right of England’s attack, while Nikita Parris will backup Mead, Kelly, and Lauren Hemp in the wide positions. Finally, Lotte Wubben-Moy will backup Williamson, Bright, and Alex Greenwood in central defence. England, hosting the Euros, are one of the favourites.

Austria

Manuela Zinsberger is Austria’s number one, while Laura Wienroither is the starting right-back. Austria face a tough proposition to get out of the group, but are solid side, built on keeping games tight.

Norway

Frida Maanum is a starter for Norway in central midfield, where she will be expected to partner Barcelona’s Ingrid Engen. With Ada Hegerberg back in the fold, Norway could be one of the favourites for the competition, with an incredibly talented team, especially in the attacking areas, where Hegerberg is joined by Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten.

England v Austria, Wednesday July 6 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Norway v Northern Ireland, Thursday July 7 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Austria v Northern Ireland, Monday July 11 (9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT/5 PM BST)

England v Norway, Monday July 11 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Northern Ireland v England, Friday July 15 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Austria v Norway, Friday July 15 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Group B

Denmark

Simone Boye Sorensen has been called up for Denmark. Denmark generally use a back 3, and Boye could be one of three centre backs. Denmark are in the group of death with Spain and Germany, while Finland are no pushovers.

Germany v Denmark, Friday July 8 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Denmark v Finland, Tuesday July 12 (9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT/5 PM BST)

Denmark v Spain, Saturday July 16 (12 PM/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Group C

Netherlands

Vivianne Miedema, who is quite good, will of course start for the Netherlands, who are the defending champions. The Dutch also finished second in the 2019 World Cup, but are perhaps underdogs for this tournament. They are now managed by Mark Parsons, but with Miedema, they will always be dangerous, with a potential semi-final against a team from the Group of Death.

Sweden

Arsenal’s other very good striker, Stina Blackstenius, will start upfront for the repeat Olympic Silver medalists. Sweden really ought to have won last year’s Olympics, but winning the Euros would go someway to healing that pain for the team that also finished 3rd at the last World Cup. Blackstenius is part of a very strong team, with WSL talent throughout, in addition to Barcelona’s Frido Rölfo, and Sofia Jakobsson, of the NWSL’s San Diego Wave.

Switzerland

Switzerland have strong Arsenal representation, with Lia Wälti captaining the side, and Noelle Maritz the starting right back. Warm-up matches have not been great for the Swiss, with the side losing 7-0 to Germany and 4-0 to England. Progressing from the group would be an incredible achievement; the Swiss qualified through the playoffs.

Portugal v Switzerland, Saturday July 9 (9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT/5 PM BST)

Netherlands v Sweden, Saturday July 9 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Sweden v Switzerland, Wednesday July 13 (9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT/5 PM BST)

Netherlands v Portugal, Wednesday July 13 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Switzerland v Netherlands, Sunday July 17 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Sweden v Portugal, Sunday July 17 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Knockout Round

QF 1: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B Wednesday July 20 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

QF 2: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A Thursday July 21 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

QF 3: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D Friday July 22 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

QF 4: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C Saturday July 23 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2 Tuesday July 26 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 Wednesday July 27 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)

Final: Sunday July 31 (12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST)