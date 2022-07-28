Nuno Tavares to join Olympique Marseille on loan

Just yesterday, a potential Nuno Tavares loan to Atalanta fell through because the Serie A side wanted a buy option Arsenal were not willing to include. Fast forward less than 24 hours and the Portuguese left back is heading on a dry loan to Olympique Marseille, per Fabrizio Romano.

With any luck, the move will work out for everybody. The Gunners have developed a nice business rapport with Marseille — Matteo Guendouzi’s loan-to-sale, William Saliba’s succesful loan. It’s important to have clubs with whom you’re comfortable doing business where neither tries to pull one over on the other. Transfers don’t have to be a zero-sum game, both clubs can improve from deals.

OM are a bit light at left back. They currently have only Jordan Amavi, who spent the second half of last season on loan to Nice, and our old friend Sead Kolasinac in that spot. Tavares should get solid playing time. If he does, the move should work out for him. He needs to play to develop. And he develops, the move works out for Arsenal. Win-win-win.

As I wrote yesterday, I think that with development and experience, especially eliminating some of the simple mistakes from his game, Nuno Tavares could become one heckuva player. His explosiveness, strength, and pace coupled with his dribbling ability, willingness to take on defenders, and ball striking make him an intriguing prospect. He could also do with learning when to use that ball striking ability to blast a shot towards goal and when a more delicate, finessed approach might be the better option. But that’s another thing that will hopefully come with playing time.

Best of luck in France, Nuno. We’ll see you back in North London next year!