Wednesday Cannon Fodder: gearing up

Well, I guess it’s about that time. Arsenal kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season in just over a week. I’m excited. But I also don’t feel quite ready for the grind. There is going to be a lot of Arsenal this season. Realistically, it will be about the same as in previous seasons with continental football, but it’s going to feel like more because of the condensed, World Cup break-affected Premier League schedule.

Here are some tips to live by if you’re in the same boat.

Stay hydrated. It’s good life advice, really. But it’s key to surviving any Arsenal season. Drink plenty of water, but also don’t hesitate to reach for something stronger. It’ll help take the edge off when Arsenal do something silly like lose to Fulham. Prepare. As Ben Franklin said, “by failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” You gotta know when and where Arsenal are being broadcast. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front here at TSF. Have your streaming service set up in advance. There is no worse feeling than missing a goal in the opening minutes because you were still downloading the streaming app. Be positive. Remember that sport is supposed to be fun. (BONUS POINTS: being relentlessly positive and optimistic will piss off some people who definitely deserve to be pissed off). If Arsenal isn’t sparking joy, find something else to do for a while. You don’t have to watch every minute of every match. Nobody is going to know, and it doesn’t make you less of a supporter. And all that is tied into my next point, which is... All things in moderation. Visit TSF every day. Multiple times a day, really. On multiple devices. Like, comment, subscribe. #engagement #content

I’m on an earlier sleep / wake schedule than usual. Can you tell? What other semi-serious but also somewhat strange tips do you have?

Real talk: I’m hyped for this season. I can’t think of a better way to experience what should be another trending-upwards Arsenal season (hopefully with more finished product / results) than with y’all here.