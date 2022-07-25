Arsenal Women sign goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese

Arsenal Women have announced the signing of American goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese from HB Køge. Marckese, 24, joins after playing for Køge for two seasons. Before that, she was with Selfoss in Iceland, and for Gotham FC in the NWSL. Marckese played college soccer at the University of Florida.

Arsenal have needed another goalkeeper after Lydia Williams departed for PSG over the summer, and Hermione Cull, often on the teamsheet as an additional goalkeeper, left for London City Lionesses. Marckese played against Arsenal twice in the Champions League last season, in games Arsenal won 5-1 and 3-0. Marckese made a number of saves in both games, including saving a spot kick from Nikita Parris in the 5-1 game, where she made some very good reaction saves.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Marckese said, “I don’t think it’s really settled in yet, but it’s like a dream come true.”

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said, “Kaylan is an excellent goalkeeper who will bring real quality to our squad. Her performances over the past two years in Denmark show that she is ready for the challenge of playing in England and we feel that Arsenal is the right place for her to kick on.”

Marckese can expect to begin the season as Manuela Zinsberger’s backup. One area of interest, though, will be her distribution. In the Euros quarter-final, Germany targeted Zinsbeger’s distribution—especially the pace of her playing out from the back. That is an area where Arsenal could stand to improve, and it can be an area where Marckese can push and challenge Zinsberger.