Takehiro Tomiyasu had a bright debut season but is returning from injury. Cedric has his moments but isn’t going to lift the team back into the Champions League positions. The club has an increased match load returning to Europe and a new right-back remains on most supporters’ wish lists. It would be great to have a talented, young fullback putting pressure on Cedric for that second role.

Ryan Alebiosu could fit that mold one day, but he’s not there yet. After progressing nicely through the Arsenal Academy he got his first taste of senior-level football last season. Now Alebiosu will embark on a full-season loan in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock. Interestingly he’s spent the majority of his time playing at right-back for the U18s/U23s. But he’s been productive in the right midfield role as well - seven assists from 17 matches.

Good luck on loan this season, Ryan! https://t.co/AT5U2bwyhs — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) July 21, 2022

One of many Gunners who have progressed from joining the academy before age ten to making the match day squad for the first team. After a few substitute appearances during 18/19, Alebiosu became a regular started for the U18s during the 19/20 season. That led to his promotion to the U23s for 20/21 where he was the primary right-back. Then last season he got his first U23 goal, provided seven assists, and made the Arsenal bench for their match against Burnley in January. He got a move to Crewe Alexandra in League One but only managed six appearances after a long absence due to a back injury.

Last season Kilmarnock won the Scottish Championship (second tier) to earn promotion to the top flight. The club secured the title by just two points thanks to a league-best goals allowed. Much like Fulham in the Premier League, it was down and right back up for Kilmarnock who had become a mainstay in the top tier until that relegation. After missing out on making an impact in League One last season, Alebiosu will be keen to get his career back on track.