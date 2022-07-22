Friday Cannon Fodder: two weeks

The Arsenal season starts in two weeks. Is that as hard to believe for y’all as it is for me? It seems as if the summer has been incredibly short. I guess this summer is slightly shorter than normal because the Premier League is starting a week earlier because of the World Cup schedule but still, it doesn’t feel like the season should be starting in 14 days.

I’m really excited for the season. I think the Gunners are going to do big things. I spent all of last season saying “there’s something special about this bunch,” and I think we’re going to see the next step in that evolution.

I’m most excited about the attack. Gabriel Jesus has looked like the real deal so far in preseason, and the attention he draws is creating space for Martin Ødegaard to operate behind him. It’s forcing teams to not commit two and three guys to Bukayo Saka’s wing. And all of the attackers, Gabriel Martinelli and whoever else happens to be on the pitch included, have already shown a fluidity and ability to pop up anywhere that was sorely lacking last year.

I have a few concerns, too. Mostly about player availability in the back half of the formation. But we’re going to let that slide for now. I’ll worry more about that once I’ve seen the projected starting XI for Crystal Palace with 10 (or so) more days of rest and recovery for the guys nursing injuries.

Right now it’s all hype. Let’s go.