The Shirt Fuse: Arsenal release hugely successful away kit

Arsenal FC are in the black, both in on field apparel and financially on release day.

By Mchrisman
Arsenal v Orlando City SC Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal Football Club might be making splashes in the transfer market this summer, but not to be out done, Arsenal Fashion Club just had their best release day ever.

Arsenal have had a majority black kit just once in their history and it was a 3rd kit, never a designated secondary/away kit. Black kits tend to transcend to street fashion more than any other kit color and Arsenal have absolutely nailed this one with adidas.

My only complaint, is for the league number set, that I wish it would be gold for names and numbers, instead of white, but all the more reason to go with the Arsenal cup set. The kit will be accompanied with black shorts and black socks.

Will you be purchasing one? Name on the back or keep it clean? Let us know below!

