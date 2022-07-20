The Shirt Fuse: Arsenal release hugely successful away kit

Arsenal Football Club might be making splashes in the transfer market this summer, but not to be out done, Arsenal Fashion Club just had their best release day ever.

Hugely successful Away kit launch on Monday : over £1m in sales, a first day record for Arsenal, way above any other new kit — REDaction Gooners (@REDactionAFC) July 19, 2022

Arsenal have had a majority black kit just once in their history and it was a 3rd kit, never a designated secondary/away kit. Black kits tend to transcend to street fashion more than any other kit color and Arsenal have absolutely nailed this one with adidas.

adidas and Arsenal's new black and gold away kit for 22/23 is top tier pic.twitter.com/vkMGS3984Q — VERSUS (@vsrsus) July 18, 2022

My only complaint, is for the league number set, that I wish it would be gold for names and numbers, instead of white, but all the more reason to go with the Arsenal cup set. The kit will be accompanied with black shorts and black socks.

