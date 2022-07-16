How to watch / stream Arsenal vs. Everton online

Arsenal take on Everton in the Charm City Match in Baltimore, Maryland today at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. The match is the first stop in the Gunners preseason U.S. tour, which will continue on Wednesday, July 20th with a match against MLS side Orlando City and conclude against Chelsea on Saturday the 23rd.

Let’s have this post also function as a match thread for any of y’all who watch. Please do chat with each other in the comments! Lineups will be posted when available.

I’ll be in attendance as a fan first and foremost, not a writer - but you’ll get a report and maybe even some on-site pictures either today or tomorrow. For those of you not able to attend (i.e. you don’t live on the East Coast / don’t want to travel for a preseason exhibition match, which I totally get), it looks like there are streaming and broadcast options.

The match should be streaming on Stadium, direct link here. Stadium also has an app on Roku, Fire TV, the Apple app store, and the Android store. It looks like the stream should be free on their app and in their browser streaming. Stadium is also broadcast over-the-air in some areas. Their website, watchstadium.com has a search function to find the OTA channel in your area. Most TVs have a built-in antenna and a search function to find the OTA channels that antenna can pickup, but your mileage may vary. Built-in antennas are hit and miss in terms of strength.

The match will also stream on Arsenal.com, but will cost £6.99 on the Arsenal Player app. I’ve bought preseason streams from the club in the past and can confirm that it works. I can’t say the same for Stadium, but I have no reason to think that it won’t work.