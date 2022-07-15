Arsenal move forward with interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal are increasing their interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Manchester City willing to sell should their valuation be met. According to the Telegraph, Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Zincheko, and his signing could be helped by Manchester City deciding to keep Nathan Aké. City are believed to want around £35m for the 25-year old Ukrainian, who can play left back, central midfield, and left wing.

Arsenal were first linked with Zinchenko in May, but links died down as Arsenal pursued Lisandro Martinez. But with the Argentine looking set to join his former manager, Erik Ten Hag, at Manchester United, Arsenal have come back in for Zinchenko. What is clear, between the pursuit of Lisandro Martinez, and Zinchenko, is that Mikel Arteta wants a different option at left back to Kieran Tierney. Tierney is very much a left back in the traditional school, and when asked to tuck in at points last season, his form suffered. Furthermore, Tierney is, of course, fairly injury prone.

In addition, Zinchenko can play as a central midfielder. Indeed, it might be that he is one of a number of options as Arsenal’s “left 8” - with perhaps Granit Xhaka, or Fabio Vieria, should Arsenal not make any more signings. He’s a good carrier with the ball, and a very good passer, and crucially, for Arteta, operates in the zones of the pitch where Arsenal need more presence, to mirror the right-hand side of the team.