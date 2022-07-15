New signing Auston Trusty joins Birmingham on loan

While Arsenal are in America for a three-match preseason tour, their new American center-back is back in England preparing for the start of the season. With Arsenal covered at CB, in theory, the new arrival from MLS, Auston Trusty, has agreed to a season-long loan move to Championship side Birmingham City.

The American defender joined the Philadelphia Union academy at age 13, eventually signing with their USL (second tier) side Bethlehem Steel in 2016. After two seasons in the USL, Trusty moved up to the Union in MLS for the 2018 season. Two successful years with Philadelphia making the playoffs were followed by a trade deal to the Colorado Rapids. He failed to impact during the truncated 2020 MLS season but became a regular starter in 2021 helping them win the Western Conference regular season and a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The 23-year-old has been a part of the US Men’s National Team squads at the U17, U19, U20, and U23 levels. He joined the USMNT camps in December 2021 and January of this season but has yet to earn his first cap.

The move is ideal for Trusty considering Arsenal’s current CB depth and the need to further evaluate his potential. The Gunners have Ben White, Gabriel, Rob Holding, and will potentially William Saliba this season. While many viewed Trusty’s move as just a deal with a fellow-Kroenke owned club, at a minimum this move could serve as a source of future transfer funds or on the long-shot he develops into a player able to contribute at Arsenal in future years.

Last season Birmingham City finished 20th in the Championship just ten points clear of the relegation zone. They gave up 75 goals, the 4th worst defense in the league, which should give Trusty a clear chance to challenge for regular minutes in what will be a great test for him. Birmingham kicks off their season on July 30th when they travel to Luton Town on the opening weekend.