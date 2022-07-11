A Quick Look at Arsenal’s Current Depth Chart

Arsenal kicked off their preseason schedule with a 5-3 win over FC Nurnberg, which included a brace from the new frontman Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners now embark on a three-match US tour before returning for the Emirates Cup at the end of July. So it’s a great time to get reacquainted with the current depth chart. There are several names still in the squad that are expected to move on in the coming weeks, and a handful more whose future with the first team remains unknown.

The format used below is [Role: Player (Age, Contract Expiration)].

Goalkeeper:

Starter: Aaron Ramsdale (24, 2025)

Backup: Matt Turner (28, 2025)

Depth: Bernd Leno (20, 2023), Arthur Okonkwo (20, 2024) & Alex Runarsson (27, 2024)

Expect Leno to be sold in the new few weeks (potentially Fulham), while Arsenal may end up just terminating Runarsson’s contract unless an easy deal comes through.

Right-Back:

Starter: Takehiro Tomiyasu (23, 2025)

Backup: Cedric Soares (30, 2024)

Depth: Hector Bellerin (27, 2023)

Bellerin wants to return to Real Betis. If they can’t secure that deal, will Arsenal force him into another transfer or keep him around for coverage on the last year of his contract?

Left-Back:

Starter: Kieran Tierney (25, 2026)

Backup: Nuno Tavares (22, 2025)

Depth: N/A.

Arteta would need to call upon the U23s or move someone out of position for depth if either Tierney or Tavares got injured. Will Tavares be loaned out if Arsenal identifies another LB option?

Center-Back:

Starter: Gabriel (24, 2025) & Ben White (24, 2026)

Backup: Rob Holding (26, 2024) & William Saliba (21, 2024)

Depth: Pablo Mari (28, 2024) & Auston Trusty (23, 2023)

Mari is expected to be transferred soon. When will the club confirm Saliba’s involvement with Arsenal this season? Can they find a loan move for Trusty in the Championship or a similar level?

Center Midfield:

Starter: Granit Xhaka (29, 2024) & Thomas Partey (29, 2025)

Backup: Mohamed Elneny (30, 2023) & Albert Sambi Lokonga (22, 2026)

Depth: Lucas Torreira (26, 2023), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (24, 2023), & Charlie Patino (18, ?)

Despite his desire to transfer, will Arsenal need to use Torreira this season if Partey is unavailable? When and where might Maitland-Niles go? And who and how many of the rumored midfield transfer targets pan out before the summer window closes? And hopefully, we see a first-team contract for Patino sometime in July.

Attacking Midfield:

Starter: Martin Odegaard (23, 2025)

Backup: Fábio Vieira (22, 2027)

Depth: N/A

With Emile Smith also able to cover the role, Arsenal will be set in the #10 role if Fabio Vieira works out.

Right-Winger:

Starter: Bukayo Saka (20, 2024)

Backup: Nicolas Pepe (27, 2024)

Depth: Reiss Nelson (22, 2023)

Get Saka a new deal ASAP. Will we find a club willing to pay a reasonable fee or agree to a loan-then-buy deal for Pepe?

Left-Winger:

Starter: Gabriel Martinelli (21, 2024)

Backup: Emile Smith Rowe (21, 2026)

Depth: Marquinhos (19, 2027)

Based on what happens with Pepe and Nelson, will Marquinhos be a part of this year’s squad or loaned out to get regular starts regardless?

Forward:

Starter: Gabriel Jesus (25, 2027)

Backup: Eddie Nketiah (23, 2027)

Depth: Folarin Balogun (21, 2025)

Three young strikers, all locked in for the next three seasons, at least.