Wednesday Cannon Fodder: goals

It’s Wednesday, which means 1) you’re halfway through another week and 2) it’s Sporcle Day! Today’s quiz is name the 100+ Premier League Goal-Scorers. I enjoyed this one. Some of the ones I share with y’all I don’t particularly like but think that you might. This one was fun for me. Sidenote: I found a new way to sort the quizzes on Sporcle to make it easier to find good football ones. So expect more goodies in the coming weeks.

This is another one of those (mostly) you know ‘em or you don’t. I have two pieces of advice: guess big Premier League names through the years and think about attackers who played the majority / all of their careers in England. I think you’d be surprised at some of the names that turn up. There are some guys on the list that got there more by playing for a long time rather than being particularly prolific scorers.

I got 22 of 33 correct. There were maybe 1 or 2 that I should have gotten. The others that I missed came from before my time as an avid Premier League fan.