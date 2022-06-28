Amazon reveals trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal

The first All or Nothing: Arsenal trailer dropped today. The Amazon series doesn’t debut until August 4th, which also happens to be the day before Arsenal kick off the Premier League season with a trip to Crystal Palace. But we have our first taste. As much as there are parts of the season I really don’t care to relive, I couldn’t help but get hyped up by the trailer. It gave me goosebumps.

The series will follow the Gunners season from the goalless, winless start (which they so kindly reminded us of from the jump), to the resurgence in December, to the run of form in February and March, and ultimately through falling short of a Champions League place down the stretch.

The show will give a behind-the-scenes look at Arsenal — on the training ground, inside the facilities at Hale End, in the locker room at the Emirates, and everywhere in between. It will be up-close and personal, a side of Arsenal and the players that we’ve never seen before. It will undoubtedly be curated — if I remember correctly, the club have at least some editorial discretion / approval for the show — but it will be real.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang features heavily in the trailer, which doesn’t come as a surprise. The camera will have loved his boisterous personality, bright smile, and antics. He was a ready-made feature character in the Arsenal story this season. And that was before his falling out with Mikel Arteta and abrupt departure for Barcelona. Like it or not, Auba was a central storyline of the first half of the season, and we’re going to see a lot of him. Maybe we will get a bit more insight into what actually caused the rift that turned into a chasm.

Per Charles Watts, we will have the entire season by mid-August. The first three episodes debut on August 4th, eps. 4 through 6 on August 11th, and eps. 7 and 8 on August 18th. The episodes will all stream on Amazon Prime.

What are you most excited for / interesting in seeing with All or Nothing: Arsenal?