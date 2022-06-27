Matt Turner officially joins Arsenal

Matt Turner has officially completed his transfer to Arsenal from New England Revolution. The 28-year old American, usually the backup goalkeeper for the USMNT, joins on a long-term contract, and will wear the #30 shirt.

Turner, a graduate of Fairfield University, joined New England after a successful trial, after he was not selected in the MLS SuperDraft. Turner made his debut for New England in 2018 following a successful loan at Richmond Kickers, and made his USMNT debut in January 2021. Turner was named the best keeper at the 2021 Gold Cup, where he started all six games for the USMNT.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Mikel Arteta said, “Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad. He has shown with his performances in recent years in both the MLS and at international level with the United States that he is a goalkeeper who will give us added strength going into next season. We welcome Matt and his family to the club and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”