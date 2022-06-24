Ornstein: Arsenal reach agreement with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus transfer

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal will pay £45m, with Gabriel Jesus entering the final year of his contract at Manchester City.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the signing of Gabriel Jesus for £45 million, The Athletic understands.#Arsenal | #MCFC



More from @David_Ornstein — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) June 24, 2022

This matches other reporting, from The Daily Mail and Fabrizio Romano, that Arsenal had agreed terms with Manchester City. Per Ornstein’s reporting, some aspects of the deal still need to be completed, but there is belief that Arsenal should be able to negotiate personal terms. Jesus was Arsenal’s first choice striker this summer, with the player having worked with Mikel Arteta at Manchester City.

Jesus scored 8 goals in the Premier League last season, with another 8 assists, in 1,877 minutes. His scoring rate has been down the last two campaigns, but overall, he has averaged a goal about every other game, with 58 Premier League goals in 103.6 full 90s, with another 29 assists.