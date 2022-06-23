Arsenal sends two young attackers out on season loans

While we await potential confirmed news on Gabriel Jesus becoming Arsenal’s new #9, the depth chart behind him remains stocked with talented young players at various stages of their development cycle. Eddie Nketiah really stepped forward at the end of last season and may be able to retain the number two role, while Folarin Balogun will be hoping to get that third spot over another new signing to impress in Arsenal’s congested fixture list. Farther down the pecking order, two young academy forwards are heading out on loans.

If you missed it earlier in the week Arsenal announced season-long loan moves for defenders Harry Clarke & Omar Rekik.

Tyreece John-Jules

Still only 21, John-Jules is set for his fifth senior-level loan as he joins Ipswich Town in League One for the 2022/23 season. Last year he started with Blackpool in the Championship but after failing to score in 12 appearances he returned to Arsenal before making a January move to Sheffield Wednesday in League One. Besides 18 minutes in his first match with the club, Wednesday never used John-Jules. Half a season in his young career critically left out of the squad. Now he looks to get back on track with Ipswich, who finished 11th last season. He needs regular starts and productivity if he is going to have any shot at extending his time at Arsenal after this season.

Mika Biereth

Arriving from Fulham’s academy last summer, Biereth hit the ground running in his first season at Arsenal. 26 matches, 13 goals and 5 assists, he ended the year as the U23s second highest goal scorer (behind Balogun) and the club captain. Now Biereth (19) will get his first chance at top-flight football with RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch Eredivisie. They finished mid-table last year (10th) with a -11 goal difference. He will be hoping to not only help reverse that stat, but gain regular minutes and establish himself as a legitimate prospect for the Arsenal’s first team in the years to come.

All the best Mika!



That’s four U23 players with confirmed loan moves in quick order. Tyreece could use a breakout season with Mika already making the case that he is the next in line behind Folarin Balogun. Expect plenty of additional loans as we move through the preseason.

Also, keep an eye out for news on a potential Daniel Ballard transfer to Burnley. The Northern Ireland international impressed last season with Millwall in the Championship and could be set for a full transfer to Burnley with a buy-back clause.