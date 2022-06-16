Report: Eddie Nketiah to stay at Arsenal after agreeing new contract

Eddie Nketiah will be staying at Arsenal after he and the club have finalized the terms of a new deal, according to a report in the Evening Standard. Previous reports have had Nketiah signing a five-year extension, and the Standard reports that should Nketiah see his contract to its end, he will have been at Arsenal for ten years. Nketiah first played for Arsenal senior team in the 2017-18 season.

Nketiah’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the month, with Arsenal confirming that negotiations were ongoing. Nketiah started Arsenal’s final eight games of the season, deputizing for Alex Lacazette after Lacazette contracted COVID-19. Nketiah, who scored twice in his second start, against Chelsea, kept his place, scoring five goals in the final eight games of the season, albeit with the goals coming in just three games.

Arsenal are also reportedly in talks with Manchester City to seal the transfer of Gabriel Jesus. Nketiah and Jesus would then presumably be Arsenal’s two options at centre forward next season.