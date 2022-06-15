Wednesday Cannon Fodder: pop quiz

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means! Sporcle! Today’s quiz is 2021/22 Premier League goalscorers by the first letter of their surname. But the quiz might not be exactly what you think. You get the letters A-Z and you have to name the player whose surname starts with that letter who scored the most goals last season.

It’s surprisingly more difficult than I expected it to be. I got 16 of 26. I’m disappointed that I didn’t get more, honestly. My suggestion is to start by thinking through who scores goals for PL teams and not to focus on the first letter bit. You’ll get a decent number of them that way. Then you can go back and think more critically about the letter and the number of goals scored.

There are a few Arsenal names on the list, but I’m not going to say how many. And let everyone know if you get some of the obscure letters.