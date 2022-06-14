Arsenal’s Summer 2022 Preseason Schedule

The action never ends. A long season and seemingly endless international matches will feed straight into the preseason. While Arsenal’s season may just ended a few weeks ago, they will be back on the pitch in less than a month, and starting the 2022-23 Premier League season is under two months. The Gunners already have five preseason matches lined up with opening with the Adidas HQ training camp.

Friday, July 8th - 4:30 pm ET

Opponent: 1. FC Nürnberg (2.Bundesliga)

Location: Max-Morlock-Stadion (Nuremberg, Germany)

Details: Arsenal will be holding a pre-season training camp at the Adidas Headquarters with this match marking its conclusion. FC Nürnberg finished 8th last season in the German second division. This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Saturday, July 16th - 7:00 pm ET

Opponent: Everton (Premier League)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

Details: The first of a trio of games in America to take on a familiar in the ‘Charm City Match’. The match, which will be Arsenal’s first in Baltimore, will be the first time a side from England’s top flight has visited in a decade.

Wednesday, July 20th - Time TBD

Opponent: Orlando City (MLS)

Location: Exploria Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Details: This match will kick off the Florida Cup series and be the first meeting between the two sides. Gone are the days of Kaka and Nani in Orlando, with former AC Milan and Brazil star Alexandre Pato headlining their squad these days.

Sunday, July 23rd - Time TBD

Opponent: Chelsea (Premier League)

Location: Exploria Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Details: Expect a host of U23 players, those working back into fitness, perhaps some depth pieces, and even a new signing or two, as these two London rivals meet in a hype match for the American market. Perhaps Chelsea roll out Christian Pulisic, but otherwise, this is primarily for the Premier League fans in the US a chance to see two major English clubs.

Saturday, July 30th - 12:30 pm ET

Opponent: Sevilla FC (La Liga)

Location: Emirates Stadium (London, UK)

Details: The Emirates Cup returns as the Gunners face Sevilla for just the third time. The two clubs previously met in the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League group stage. In the past, Arsenal has invited three clubs to this event with each side playing twice, so this could expand to a second game that weekend. This match will also be in honor of former Arsenal and Sevilla player José Antonio Reyes.

This article will be updated as TV coverage details are confirmed closer to each match.