Wednesday Cannon Fodder: Champions League throwback sporcle

With the Champions League wrapping up this past weekend, it seemed a perfect time to go for an Arsenal x Champions League sporcle. Today’s quiz is Arsenal Champions League Starting XIs. Your task is to name the starting lineups based on most appearances per CL season for the Gunners’ sides from ‘98-’99 to ‘16-’17.

Irritatingly, spelling matters. I won’t judge you if you have to look up how to spell Szczęsny. I still have to.

My tip for this one is to name Arsenal players you remember. Odds are they are on the list. I actually haven’t finished my attempt at the quiz because I needed to get the post up, but I’ll drop my score in the comments once I’ve finished. I’ll admit: those late 90’s, early 00’s Arsenal teams are a bit before my time.

This quiz is a bit like “remember that guy” which according to the internet is a thing that sports dudes will sit around and do for hours. The internet is 100% correct. Yaya Sanogo.