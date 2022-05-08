West Ham 0-2 Arsenal Women: Gunners win, but miss out on title

Arsenal Women beat West Ham 2-0 on the final day of the WSL campaign, but Chelsea’s come from behind victory against Manchester United mean Arsenal, despite only losing one game all season, finish second in the WSL by a single point. At half time, Arsenal were on course to win the league, as Chelsea were losing 2-1, but Chelsea scored twice early in the second half, and Arsenal never regained pole position.

Arsenal started quite slowly in the first half, with the best chance coming when Beth Mead shot straight at Mackenzie Arnold. Mead also won the ball back high up the pitch, but saw her cutback deflect for a corner, and Vivianne Miedema created, from a long ball, a devastating cross that hit Caitlin Foord, allowing West Ham to clear.

With the second half more of the same, Jonas Eidevall brought Stina Blackstenius on. With her first touch, Blackstenius collected a Vivianne Miedema throughball, and with her second slotted the ball past Arnold to give Arsenal the lead.

Blackstenius’ header then set up Mead, whose left footed shot rocked off the crossbar before Steph Catley made it two. Collecting the ball, Catley drove on and on into the box and then hit the top left corner, beating Arnold at her near post.

At the other end, West Ham hit the crossbar from a set piece, but as news of Chelsea’s lead filtered through, the match took on the end of season feeling. Arsenal end the season with a better goal difference than Chelsea, and a point off of Chelsea, but will come away empty-handed. It was a season of definite progress for Arsenal, compared to last season, but it’s hard not to rue the missed opportunity.

Arsenal (4231): Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Wälti, Little; Mead (Parris 82’), Miedema (Maanum 90’), McCabe; Foord (Blackstenius 59’)

Goals: Blackstenius 60’, Wälti 66’