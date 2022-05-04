Arsenal Women 3-0 Spurs: Mead, Foord ensure title goes to last day

The WSL title race will go to the final day of the season after Arsenal Women beat Tottenham 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Beth Mead scored in the first half, and Caitlin Foord struck twice in the second half as Arsenal finally wore down Tottenham’s physical and organized defence.

When the two teams met earlier in the season, Arsenal spurned a period of dominance before letting Tottenham’s pressing affect their approach. This time, Arsenal scored early. Leah Williamson picked out Beth Mead on the inside right, and with Stina Blackstenius occupying the Spurs defence, Mead drove on, and on, before cutting onto her left foot and slotting past Korpela in goal to make it 1-0.

Arsenal were dominant, with the only category Spurs winning the foul count, with Tottenham making eight fouls to Arsenal’s one in the first half. Spurs did have a shot cleared off the line, by Vivianne Miedema, and Foord missed a chance to make it 2-0, with her shot straight at Korpela following a break, where she could’ve played in Miedema.

Miedema had another effort that was saved by Korpela in the second half before Foord struck. From a short corner, Miedema received possession and shot. Her shot was saved by Korpela’s foot by fell to Foord at the far post, who scrambled the ball in at the far post to make it 2-0 to settle the game for Arsenal.

Foord made it three, with Miedema and Mead involved. Miedema passed to Mead, who flicked the ball up to Foord, who took a touch and then fired from range into the far corner of the goal.

Arsenal are now 11 unbeaten in the WSL. Should they make it 12 unbeaten on Sunday, they will have a chance to win the league — if Chelsea drop points against Manchester United.

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz (Wienroither 87’), Williamson (Beattie 87’), Wubben-Moy, Catley; Wälti, Little; Mead (Parris 88’), Miedema, Foord (Maanum 83’); Blackstenius (McCabe 68’)

Substitutes not used: Williams, Boye, Iwabuchi, Cull

Goals: Mead 4’, Foord 71’, 82’