Matt Turner to join Arsenal in June

Matt Turner will play one final match with the New England Revolution later this month before heading to London to join up with Arsenal on June 21st. A June arrival at the Emirates was always the plan for the USMNT keeper after his move was first reported a few months ago. Turner will backup Aaron Ramsdale and with Arsenal back in Europe should get plenty of playing time in the Europa League and cup matches.

With consistent enough performances, Turner could earn the #1 job for the USMNT at the World Cup. Zack Steffen is out of form and had to withdraw from the current camp for family reasons. Ethan Horvath, who was just promoted to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, like Turner and Steffen, is a backup at his club. The competition is wide open for who will be between the posts come Qatar in November.

Turner has a lot going on in his life right now. He got married at the start of May. His wife, who is expecting their first child, is already headed to London to start their move. He is currently with the USMNT on international duty. He’ll play that final game for the Revs in mid-June before heading to London Colney on the June 21st, only to return to the States a few weeks later for the Gunners’ preseason tour.

I’m excited to have an American at Arsenal, even if it’s just the backup keeper. I’ll probably stop short of buying the Matt Turner replica Gunners kit, though.