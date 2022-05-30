Caitlin Foord signs new contract

Caitlin Foord has signed a new contract for Arsenal Women. Foord, who joined in January 2020, was due to see her original contract expire in June. Foord, who scored 10 goals and got 5 assists in the 2020-21 season, was signed by Joe Montemurro, and there was interest from Juventus, where Montemurro now manages, and Manchester United, whose current manager, Marc Skinner, traded for Foord while both were in the NWSL, right before she joined Arsenal.

Foord forced her way into Jonas Eidevall’s preferred lineup after the Asian Cup in January. Upon returning, she started eight of eleven league and Champions League games, scoring four goals with three assists from either the left wing of Arsenal’s attack, or through the middle, ahead of Vivianne Miedema.

Foord joins Miedema, fellow Australian Steph Catley, Lotte Wubben-Moy, and Noelle Maritz in extending contracts, with all four due to expire. Leah Williamson had already signed an extension in January, meaning Arsenal have essentially kept the group of the squad they want to this summer, which allows Eidevall to add from a position of strength.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Eidevall said, “Caitlin is a top player and an integral part of what we’re building here. Her contribution in both attack and defence are crucial to our game, so we’re delighted that she has signed a new contract. This is an ambitious club and Caitlin is central to that.”

Foord said, “We’ve been inching towards winning lots of silverware and that’s definitely going to be the plan for next year. We want to win multiple trophies and I think with the squad, the team, the players and the support we have, we have the squad to be able to do it.”