Friday Cannon Fodder: games

First and foremost, happy Friday TSF! You did it. Another week down. Well done. If you have time, reward yourself this holiday weekend with something fun. Go to a cookout (or a BBQ - but there has to be barbecue there for it to qualify as such) with family and friends.

Watch some football — the Champions League final is Saturday at 3 pm ET and the Promotion Playoff Final is Sunday at 11:30 am ET. The NCAA Lacrosse Final Four is on Saturday at noon and 2:30 eastern with the championship game on Monday. The NCAA softball super regionals are this weekend as are the baseball regionals. There’s plenty of sports to go around.

Or do something totally different! Like play some video games. I don’t know if this list is old or new, but it was making the internet rounds yesterday. I enjoyed going through and checking off the game franchises I’ve played. I got to 34. Some of my gamer friends got in the high 70s and 80s. One has played 98 of the franchises.

How many of the franchises have you played? Are there any games that you particularly enjoy that aren’t on the list? EDIT: I’ve just thought of one that isn’t on the list that’s surprising and I’ve loved playing — Sid Meier’s Civilization.

For the non-gamers, where do you come down on the BBQ vs. cookout debate? Does a BBQ have to have barbecue or is it a generic term? What is your favorite cookout food?