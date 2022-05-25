Wednesday Cannon Fodder: sporcle is back

Sporcle is back! It’s mostly back because I really don’t want to write about the only thing it makes sense to write about today. I just can’t do it. It’s too heartbreaking for me.

So instead, the midweek quiz makes a triumphant return. Maybe we’ll get back to doing Sporcles all summer! I think people enjoy doing them. Can y’all let me know? And specify which categories you like to do because at some point I’m going to run out of football (and sports) ones altogether.

Today, we have All-Time English Football Champions by Logo. You get the badge, you name the club. Pretty simple. If you run out of crests you recognize, just start naming clubs because it’s a generous timer.

I was able to get 18/24 pretty easily. I gave up on the remaining ones to write this post. I have no idea whether I would have gotten them by naming clubs randomly, but I know that I had no idea what those crests were. I’m expecting many of you to do better than my mark. Good luck!