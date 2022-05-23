Monday Cannon Fodder: roadmap

We’ve hit another summer transfer window at Arsenal. The window doesn’t officially open until June 10th, and it won’t be until July 1st that most deals actually start to go through. But over the next few weeks and months, we’re going to see a lot of rumors about links to various players who may or may not be joining the club.

I’m sure that Arsenal have a pretty good idea already of who they want to sign and what positions they want to fill. Early reporting has the Gunners heavily linked with moves for Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans. Hopefully they plan to bring in additional first-team level players as well.

In my estimation, the club needs (in something resembling this order):

Striker CM - either LCM or CDM depending on formation Attacker / scorer #2 LB option 1B for when Tierney gets hurt CM - rotation / depth option RB - backup

I’m open to moving the needs up and down that list, but I think that about covers which spots in which Mikel Arteta needs to bring in reinforcements. Arsenal also have William Saliba’s situation to sort out. My gut tells me he’ll be in North London, mostly because I don’t think any of the clubs that would be interested in signing him have the money that the Gunners should demand.

The Gunners front office also have a number of players to shift out this summer, including Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Dinos Mavropanos’ move to Stuggart has already been sealed, and Matteo Guendouzi’s to Marseille should happen soon (if it hasn’t already). Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract. I expect both to move on, but there’s a small chance Nketiah re-ups with the club. They’ve also got a decision to make on Reiss Nelson.

Perhaps the biggest question mark is in the spot currently occupied by Granit Xhaka. Does he stay or does he go this summer? I think he stays.

Arsenal have a good deal of work to do this summer.

Speaking of roadmaps, over the next few weeks, we expect to have some season recap content hitting the site. Is there anything in particular you’d like to see? Maybe stuff that we’ve done in the past but has fallen by the wayside? Any specific angles you’d like for us to write about?