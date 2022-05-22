Arsenal vs. Everton match thread: 38 of 38

And so we’ve reached the end of the season, Arsenal play host to Everton at the Emirates to wrap things up. It’s been a disappointing few weeks for the Gunners, who’ve stumbled to the finish line. They’ve gone from totally in control of their Top Four fate to needing a miracle Norwich City win over Tottenham and a win over Everton to finish fourth. Oh, what could have been had Arsenal stayed healthy. Oh well.

The Gunners have struggled against the Toffees recently, with just one win in their last five tries, including losing the last three straight. Arsenal have won 14 of their last 16 Matchday 38 contests and drawn the other two, so perhaps that overrides the recent form against Everton. Frank Lampard’s side have nothing to play for, having secured Premier League safety on Thursday in their dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace. Given the circumstances, Everton might be checked out today. Here’s hoping.

It would be quite nice for Arsenal to end the season on a high note in front of the home fans, especially after things fell apart so dishearteningly down the stretch. It’s been a fun season with this bunch, the youngest average starting roster in the Premier League. They’ve rebuilt a connection with the fans, played some exciting football, and rekindled hope for the future in North London.

There’s plenty going on elsewhere in the Premier League as well. Manchester City needs to win to guarantee the title. Liverpool need to win and have City drop points. Burnley and Leeds United are tied for the final relegation spot. Burnley control their own fate: win and they stay up. Leeds need to better Burnley’s result. Matching it won’t do because of a 20-goal gap in goal difference.

Arsenal will be without Kieran Tierney and almost certainly Thomas Partey, although Partey was back in training late this week. Takehiro Tomiyasu is a doubt with a thigh problem. For Everton, Yerry Mina, Allan, and Tom Davies are all doubtful. Nathan Patterson, Fabian Delph, Andros Townsend, and Cenk Tosun are all out. Salomon Rondon is suspended.

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Everton

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Sunday, May 22 8 am PT | 11 am ET | 4 pm BT

US TV: CNBC. Streaming on fuboTV, Peacock, and NBCSports.com.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.