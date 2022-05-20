Vivianne Miedema signs new Arsenal contract

Vivianne Miedema has signed a new contract at Arsenal Women, the club have announced. Miedema’s contract was due to expire at the end of June, and it had appeared likely that Miedema was going to leave. Miedema was pursued by clubs such as PSG, Olympqiue Lyon, and Barcelona. Yet, for Miedema, the feeling of being at home at Arsenal, being settled in London, and the competitiveness of the WSL were factors in her decision to stay.

“I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around. I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment.”

Miedema was honest about considering leaving, but also spoke about the club going in the right direction since Jonas Eidevall took charge last summer. Miedema’s deal is reported to be a one year deal with another option for a year, which gives Arsenal the scope to spend this summer making further additions to the squad to challenge for the league and make the step in Europe.