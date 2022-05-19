The Shirt Fuse: Arsenal release 22/23 home kit

Arsenal are the masters of the well-timed kit release following a downturn in form. While many of the fans are still licking their emotional wounds after Monday’s crushing defeat at Newcastle, the club released the home kit for the upcoming season Thursday morning, which they will debut on Sunday at home against Everton to close out the season.

The Gunners announced the latest home kit alongside a fantastic supporter-centric promo video that puts the fans first, continuing Arsenal’s recent efforts to engage more meaningfully with the fanbase and the surrounding community through its Arsenal Supporting Supporters campaign. It’s a sweet, fun, and touching video that celebrates the people that give the club a reason for playing. It even dedicates the last 30 seconds to advertise the local groups, schools, and businesses that took part in the video. Give it a watch!

The Arsenal x @adidasfootball 22/23 home kit ⚡️



Giving a little back to north London ❤️



£5 from every new home shirt you buy through Arsenal Direct goes to The Arsenal Foundation pic.twitter.com/44FdWaF9a1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022

As far as home kits go, this one is sure to make the Gunners the best-dressed club in the Europa league next season. Kit makers adidas have gone back to the tried-and-true concept of red shirt and white sleeves while complementing it with a clean collar adorned with a lighting bolt design that harkens back to an early 90s Arsenal look. There is just something about a collar on a kit that elevates it to a classier level.

After two seasons of less-than-orthodox home kits, the return to a classic concept by adidas is sure to be welcomed by most. There are some who will take umbrage with the red armpits, but that could be just picking nits. It is the best home kit since adidas’ first iteration in 18/19, and certainly a welcome return to simplicity after this season’s Ajax-lite look.

The Gunners also used the kit release as an opportunity to announce a number change as well, with Gabriel Martinelli becoming the clubs new number 11, replacing the 35 he has worn since joining the club in 2018. Not only does this serve as a just reward for his contributions to the first team, it potentially (and somewhat awkwardly) points toward departure of Lucas Torreira from the club.

Introducing our new number 1️⃣1️⃣ for next season...



Congratulations, Gabi



@GabiMartinelli pic.twitter.com/7FaGTTcij7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022

Kit releases are slightly less exciting than they used to be with how frequently and accurately leaks have become. This design has been circulated for the last several months, as well as the away and third kit. If those leaks are as accurate as this one, though, Arsenal fans will have plenty to look forward to (and purchase) ahead of next season.