Arsenal to sign Marquinhos from Sao Paulo

Arsenal are closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window. Per reports, the Gunners are dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s on a £3M move for 19-year old Brazilian attacker Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. For clarity — this is a different player than Marquinhos, the 28-year old defender / defensive-midfielder who plays for PSG.

Marquinhos made his debut for Sao Paulo last year as an 18-year old and has scored 4 goals and added 3 assists in 40 first team appearances. He’s left-footed but can play on both wings. According to The Athletic, he’s a signing for the future. Arsenal don’t view him as a first-team player next season. The buy is in addition to the planned summer business to augment the senior roster.

This is precisely the kind of move you want to see from Arsenal. If he develops into a star, fantastic. If he becomes a first team regular, great. If it doesn’t work out, Arsenal didn’t spend much and can probably at least recoup the fee selling him on because of his age.

Even if the club are going to start spending more than they have been (before last summer), they’re not going to be able to spend to the same level as Manchester City, Manchester United, or the continental powers year-in, year-out. They aren’t ever going to be the club that brings in multiple proven, in-their-prime star players every summer. They will have to buy young, sell intelligently, and get Premier League level talent from Hale End.

For what it’s worth, the last time Edu went to Brazil and brought back a young attacker, it was Gabriel Martinelli. So I’m pretty jazzed about this one. Hopefully he’s found another hidden gem in Marquinhos.