Report: Vivianne Miedema to sign one-year extension with Arsenal Women

Arsenal’s Women’s team saw their season come to a close this weekend, finishing second in the Women’s Super League behind Chelsea by a single point. In the wake of Jonas Eidevall’s successful debut season as manager, the biggest storyline following his contract extension was the undecided future of talisman striker Vivianne Miedema. It was largely speculated that the WSL’s all-time scorer, who is out of contract this summer, would look to depart the club in search of lifting a Champions League trophy, with Barcelona the likely destination.

In a decision that is sure to be a huge sigh of relief for Eidevall and Arsenal fans, The Athletic reported this morning that the Dutch striker is ready to sign a one-year extension with Arsenal.

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is closing in on a one-year contract extension at Arsenal, The Athletic can reveal.



The 25-year-old had been linked to a move away, and was heavily rumoured to be joining UEFA Women’s Champions League holders Barcelona.



This decision is huge for the Gunners. Despite the wealth of talent on roster, Viv is in a league of her own, and has been the class of the WSL since joining Arsenal in 2017. In 89 appearances for the Gunners, she has netted 74 times, an unbelievable return on investment. She has set countless records in the WSL, and is one of the most talented attackers in the world. Losing her would have been a huge blow to Eidevall in his second season.

Miedema had been reported to be on the verge of joining Barcelona, especially as one of Miedema’s stated ambitions is to win the Champions League. That Miedema has turned Barcelona down and is staying, if only for another season, is a positive sign. While Miedema is still only 25, she wants to win the Champions League and other titles sooner rather than later, and extending her contract is a sign that she believes she can do so at Arsenal in the next season.