Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion match thread: bounce back

Arsenal will hope for some home cooking to turn things around against Brighton & Hove Albion after a disappointing 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday. The Gunners have virtually no wiggle-room in the race for a top four finish, but they still control their own fate. If they win as many points as the teams they’re competing for a Champions League place with, they’ll finish in 4th. That starts today at the Emirates.

The Seagullls have given Arsenal trouble in the past, in large part due to Graham Potter’s tactical flexibility. Fortunately, ***knock on wood***, his side are in a bit of a dry spell — they’ve failed to score in 6 of their last 7 Premier League matches and scored just the lone goal in the other. They’re one of the weakest teams in the league in terms of finishing chances.

Not that the Gunners are much better. Mikel Arteta’s side are in the bottom quarter of the Premier League as well in terms of expected vs. actual goals, an unfortunate statistic that once again reared its ugly head against Crystal Palace. Arsenal missed two brilliant chances and hit the woodwork on another. The Gunners need to find ways to get the ball in the back of the net more consistently.

Mikel Arteta may have to be a bit creative with his formation because Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all out with injuries. Tierney is likely out for the season, Partey “hopes” to be back before the end of the campaign, and who knows with Tomiyasu at this point. The Japanese right back is out until at least after the Southampton match next weekend.

Graham Potter’s side is nearly fully healthy. Defender Adam Webster may be set to return from a calf injury, and Moses Caicedo is available following an illness. Jakub Moder is a long-term absence.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Xhaka, Gabriel, White, Cedric, Lokonga, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette

Xhaka starts at left-back

Sambi in midfield

Laca leads the line



COME ON YOU GUNNERS!! ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion - Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Bissouma, MacAllister, Trossard, Mwepu, Gross, Welbeck, Caicedo, Veltman

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Saturday, April 9 7 am PT | 10 am ET | 3 pm BT

US TV: Streaming only, on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com.