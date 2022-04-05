Arsenal Injury Update: Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal released an injury report today with updates on Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The team news wasn’t great.

Kieran Tierney is likely to be out for the season. Scans revealed ligament damage to his knee that will require surgery. My guess is the club has said “likely” out because there is a small chance he could return for the final game or two, but that’s just my read. I would not expect him to play again for the Gunners until summer friendlies.

Tierney complained of the discomfort after training on Thursday, so presumably he picked up the injury with Arsenal, but I’m sure that his playing two meaningless matches for Scotland didn’t help things. When players are fatigued, they are more susceptible to injury. The kicker is that Scotland may now miss out on Tierney’s services for their critical World Cup playoff against Ukraine scheduled for sometime in June. Great job, guys. Hope those friendlies were worth it.

Thomas Partey re-aggravated the thigh problem that was plaguing him earlier this season and is being assessed ahead of this weekend’s match against Brighton. Mikel Arteta attributed the injury to fatigue from playing 180 minutes for Ghana over the international break and the related travel. The “good” news is that Thomas’ injury might not keep him out long term, based on the fact that the club haven’t ruled him out for this weekend.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to miss at least the next two matches with a calf problem picked up in February (just after he had recovered from a problem with the other calf). The club hopes to have him back in full training after Southampton on April 16th. For what it’s worth, “back in full training” does not mean available for selection, either. Tomiyasu could miss additional matches while he gets back to full fitness.