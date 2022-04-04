Arsenal at Crystal Palace match thread: a tricky away test

Arsenal travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace this evening having temporarily fallen out of fourth in the table on goals scored. The Gunners have two games in hand over Tottenham but have little room for error with a North London Derby remaining on the schedule. Mikel Arteta’s side cannot afford many dropped points from their 10 remaining matches, and Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side are a tough out.

When the two sides met at the Emirates in the fall, it took a 95th minute Alexandre Lacazette equalizer to split the points. Palace are riding a 10-match unbeaten streak and have kept clean sheets in their last three. On the other hand, they have just 2 wins from their last 10 in the Premier League. Regardless of how you slice it, they’re a solid team that certainly won’t roll over for the Gunners.

Arsenal are in good form as well. The Gunners have won 6 of 7 in the Premier League and their last 5 away matches. Not since 2018 have Arsenal won more consecutive away matches (8). Mikel Arteta has his side playing well match-in, match-out which is refreshing considering the inconsistency and inability to string together good performances over the past few seasons at the Emirates.

The Gunners should have an edge on set pieces this evening and that could prove the difference in the final scoreline. Arsenal are the only Premier League side not to concede from a corner this season (knock on wood) and have scored 11 goals from set pieces, tied for 4th most. Crystal Palace have conceded the 3rd most goals from dead ball situations.

Arsenal may be without Aaron Ramsdale, who has returned to training but might not be fit enough to start this evening. Takehiro Tomiyasu’s status is also up in the air. Mikel Arteta said the right back was increasing his training load and close to being ready to return but has also said over the course of Tomiyasu’s recovery that he wants to be careful with the injury and not risk it recurring. Bukayo Saka, who had to withdraw from the England squad after a positive COVID test, should be available for selection.

Crystal Palace will likely be without Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise, which is a big miss for them. Along with Connor Gallagher, Zaha and Olise provide the bulk of Palace’s attacking threat. Patrick Vieira will also be without Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Tavares, Magalhaes, White, Cedric, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

Team news from Selhurst Park...



Ramsdale returns!

Cedric x Tavares both start

Laca leads the line#CRYARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 4, 2022

Crystal Palace - Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchel, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

WHAT: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

WHERE: Selhurst Park

WHEN: Monday, April 4th 12 pm PT | 3 pm ET | 8 pm BT

US TV: USA and UNIVERSO. Streaming on fuboTV.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com.