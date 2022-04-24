Arsenal Women 3-0 Everton: Gunners keep pressure on Chelsea

Arsenal maintained their position in the WSL with a 3-0 win over Everton. Caitlin Foord opened the scoring in the first half, before Beth Mead and Jordan Nobbs both scored their 50th WSL goal. The result leaves Arsenal a point behind Chelsea, with three games left in the campaign.

Everton have struggled during the campaign, but they named a team with players that could cause Arsenal issues. Arsenal’s counter-pressing, though, and possession play was impressive in its stymieing of Everton’s attack, with the Toffees having their only shot in the 92nd minute.

Arsenal’s first clear chance came on an Everton set piece: Arsenal were able to break, and Beth Mead carried the ball before passing to Caitlin Foord, who slipped in Stina Blackstenius, who finished the chance. The flag, though, went up, denying Arsenal a goal—incorrectly, as Blackstenius was a yard onside.

Right before half time, Arsenal finally took the league. Leah Williamson’s long diagonal was superb, and found Caitlin Foord, who took a touch and then finished with her left foot.

Arsenal started the second half strongly, with Miedema having a strong shot blocked. On 67 minutes, Miedema turned provider for Mead, rolling her defender and cutting the ball across for Mead to poke home, for her 50th goal.

Soon, there was another landmark. The lack of playing time for Jordan Nobbs has been notable, but she took full advantage in a sharp cameo, scoring her 50 goal. After a long passing move, Nobbs took down Steph Catley’s cutback, played a one-two with Mead, and then fired past Sandy MacIver for her 50th goal, and Mead’s 36th assist, which made her the all-time leader in assists.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Wälti (Maanum 88’), Little (Iwabuchi 79’); Mead, Miedema (Parris 79’), Foord (Nobbs 65’); Blackstenius (McCabe 65’)

Substitutes not used: Williams, Beattie, Boye, Wienroither

Goals: Foord 43’, Mead 67’, Nobbs 75’