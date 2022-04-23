Arsenal vs. Manchester United match thread: just win baby

Manchester United pays a visit to Arsenal today in a do-or-die match for their fast-fading Champions League hopes. United need a win. Arsenal, too, need full points. The Gunners control their own destiny to finish fourth — if they win out, they qualify for the Champions League.

United have won just two of their last seven in the Premier League. Arsenal are coming off a massive 4-2 win at Chelsea at the midweek that snapped a three-match losing skid. When the two sides met earlier this season at Old Trafford, United prevailed 3-2 in a contest that felt there for the taking for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Gunners were undone by naivete and youthful mistakes back in December of last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane return from injury for Ralf Ragnick’s side. Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Fred, and Paul Pogba miss out througb injury. Mason Greenwood is suspended indefinitely.

Takehiro Tomiyasu returns to the bench for Mikel Arteta. Alexandre Lacazette is on the bench (as he was against Chelsea) having recovered from his bout with COVID. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are out long-term.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Manchester United - De Gea, Telles, Lindelof, Varane, Dalot, Matic, McTominay, Sancho, Ronaldo, Elanga

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Saturday, April 23rd 4:30 am PT | 7:30 am ET | 12:30 pm BT

US TV: USA and UNIVERSO. Stream on fuboTV.

