Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Gabriel Jesus a top target?

Arsenal are looking to bring in two forwards in the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta has made no secret of that plan. According to Sao Paolo-based reporter Jorge Nicola, Gabriel Jesus is high on the Gunners’ list of targets to fill one of those two slots. The Brazilian attacker is out of contract after next season, which suggests that he could indeed be in the shop window at Manchester City. Per reports, he could move for as little as £30M, which seems like a steal.

This strikes me as a fantastic move for the Gunners. Gabriel Jesus fits the age profile for Arsenal’s rebuild (25), is Premier League proven, and is familiar with Mikel Arteta and how he wants to play. He’s an extremely talented player, which I think sometimes gets lost with all the stars at Manchester City and his rotational as opposed to feature role for Pep Guardiola. He’d be one of the main men at Arsenal, and I think he’d excel.

The biggest knock on him is his finishing. Per James Benge, Jesus has never matched or bettered his xG in a Premier League season. Since 2016-17, he has amassed nearly 60 xG while only scoring 46 goals. He also has a bit of a spotty injury record, missing a few games here and there for little niggles. For what it’s worth, he has stayed healthy this season.

The price tag is one of the most appealing parts of this potential move. He’s in the last year of his deal, so it’s either move him or risk losing him for nothing, which should drive down the transfer fee. On top of that, Manchester City are looking to clear the decks and generate the funds to buy Erling Haaland. City looing to be willing sellers. Arsenal should be willing buyers.

The deal would also see the Gunners corner the market on Brazilian Gabriels in the Premier League. I like everything about this move. I hope it happens.