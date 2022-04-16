Arsenal at Southampton match thread: righting the ship

Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Southampton today, with both clubs needing to get back on track. The Gunners have dropped their last two matches after working themselves into poll position to finish in 4th place. The Saints are winless in their last 5 matches and are coming off the back of a 6-0 hiding from Chelsea.

Arsenal have been somewhat of a panacea for teams’ woes lately, losing to a Crystal Palace team that hadn’t won at home in several matches and conceding two goals to a Brighton side that could hardly score one before facing Mikel Arteta’s side. Will Southampton find similar joy? Will Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side draw extra motivation from getting boat-raced by Chelsea last weekend? Or will their mid-table safety malaise continue?

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, and Takehiro Tomiyasu today. The first two are out for the season with a thigh and a knee injury, respectively. Tomiyasu is still recovering from his calf problem and per the club, was never expected to be ready for today’s tilt. Alexandre Lacazette, who missed multiple training sessions this week reportedly through illness, did not travel with the squad. Shane Long, Alex McCarthy, and Lyanco are all doubts for Southampton.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard (C), Martinelli, Nketiah

Southampton - Forster, Walker-Peters, Valery, Lyanco, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja

WHAT: Arsenal at Southampton

WHERE: St. Mary’s Park, Southampton

WHEN: Saturday, March 16 7 am PT | 10 am ET | 3 pm BT

US TV: CNBC. Streaming on NBCSports and fuboTV.

