Arsenal planning American east coast pre-season run

Even with another month of Premier League action left to play, there is no harm in looking ahead (and, considering Arsenal’s form and fitness, it might be for the best). American-based Arsenal fans will surely be delighted, as ESPN’s James Olley reported today that the London-based club are working on several dates on the east coast, with matches against Everton as well as Chelsea and Orlando City in the Florida Cup in Orlando to be scheduled.

Arsenal will confirm pre-season plans next week. Will include two games in Orlando as part of the Florida Cup, likely against Chelsea and Orlando City. Another game in the States on the East Coast, Everton a possible opponent. A further game in Europe and a one-day Emirates Cup. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) April 15, 2022

Florida-based Arsenal fans (including yours truly) will finally get the opportunity to see the Gunners in their own backyard after last year’s Florida Cup event, featuring Arsenal, Everton, Inter Milan and Colombian side Millionaros, was all but cancelled after Arsenal backed out due to positive COVID-19 cases and Inter dropped due to concerns over Florida’s high COVID-19 numbers.

Arsenal are no strangers to the states with several recent pre-season tours, including 2019’s International Champions Cup tournament and 2016’s match against the MLS All-Stars in L.A. Unfortunately for west coast-based Gunners, it doesn't look like Arsenal have any plans of traveling west of the Mississippi (good catch, camaker), once again opting for east coast dates.

Florida in the summer may not sound that ideal with high temperatures and excessive humidity, but the international draw of a tourist city like Orlando is understandable. With Disney right around the corner, the chance to host a cadre of England’s biggest teams is a no-brainer. Whether most of Arsenal’s starters choose to take the trip, however, is less of a certainty.

Dates have yet to be announced, but with the current season fast approaching the finish line, expect the full pre-season tour schedule to be revealed in the coming weeks.