Arsenal injury update: Partey, Lacazette, Tierney, Tomiyasu

Mikel Arteta updated the Arsenal injury report in his Southampton pre-match press conference. None of the news was good. The Gunners have struggled in the two matches without Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney (with Takehiro Tomiyasu also missing out), and Arteta is not likely to have them back this season.

“None of the news was good” combined with Mikel Arteta saying there was a “good possibility” Alexandre Lacazette would be available for selection this weekend might be a bit harsh. The striker missed at least two days of training this week for “private reasons” that Arteta would not elaborate on. There were reports Lacazette was feeling unwell. Obviously you don’t want guys to be hurt, ill, or missing out for any reason, but a forced change at striker might not be the worst thing given Lacazette’s recent dismal scoring form.

Said Arteta about Partey:

The news that we got after having another assessment was not great. It is not looking very positive [for] his availability this season, but we will have to wait and see. He is trying to get back as quickly as possible, but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it.

Kieran Tierney has also been ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. The Scottish left back is not expected to return to full fitness until July.

Takehiro Tomiyasu had previously been ruled out of the Southampton match as he continues to recover from his second calf problem of the season.