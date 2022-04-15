Friday Cannon Fodder: this and that

Happy Friday, TSF. Congratulations on making it through another week. As a friendly reminder, that’s an accomplishment! Be proud of yourself! We don’t give ourselves enough credit, generally. Life can be tough. We’re still in the midst of a pandemic. We’ve all got other stuff going on, too. If you can, take some time for yourself this weekend, even if it’s just 15 minutes, to read a book, play a video game, watch some TV, go for a walk, whatever helps you decompress and makes you happy. You’ve earned it.

Today is the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy. I briefly thought about writing about tragic events and mass death, but that’s a topic that requires a more considered, thought out post. And it’s definitely a downer, not something I want to steer towards on a Friday morning. I do think that on a societal level we haven’t reckoned with all the death of the past two years. Some individuals have, especially those with a personal connection to COVID death, but collectively we’ve done a poor job.

Anyway, steering away from heavier topics.

In yesterday’s CF, Eastside Joe used the phrase “the three W’s - weather, work, wife” to mean “when the stars align” or “the opportunity presents itself.” I liked that phrasing, it made me smile. When Joe has the three W’s in order, he goes fishing.

What do you like to do when your proverbial three W’s align?

I say proverbial for that third W — the alliteration works but not all of us have wives. Those of you with partners, significant others, whatever other descriptor you use, and the singles out there are invited to participate in the discussion as well.