Friday Cannon Fodder: fooled ya!

And you thought there wouldn’t be a Cannon Fodder today. Gotcha! April Fools! I spent a bit of time this morning trying to come up with a TSF-related April Fools’ joke but nothing came to mind. That’s probably in part because I’m not the biggest fan of pulling pranks on other humans. It also might stem from my not being very good at them, either.

FYI and ICYMI: today is April Fools’ Day. A lot of people, brands, teams, whatever will attempt to make jokes. Some (most?) of them won’t be funny. Don’t get got.

Blizzard Entertainment, makers of World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Starcraft, etc. do an annual joke patch notes for their games, which I always enjoy (because I enjoy their games). It’s a yearly thing, everybody knows it’s a joke, and it’s mostly silly-funny stuff. That’s the perfect April Fools’ thing, for me.

Too many April Fools’ jokes feel mean-spirited and / or straight up unkind. Making jokes at others’ expense, whether that be making them the butt of the joke, making them confused, uncomfortable, or unhappy, ain’t it. Good jokes / pranks make everyone laugh, feel part of it, and never punch down.

What are some of the best April Fools’ jokes that you’ve pulled off or had pulled on you?