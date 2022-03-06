Arsenal at Watford match thread: keep rolling

Arsenal travel to Vicarage Road today to take on a struggling Watford side battling to stay in the Premier League. The Hornets sit 19th in the table on 19 points and have an 81% chance of relegation according to 538. The Gunners, on the other hand, have a 61% chance to qualify for the Champions League. Mikel Arteta’s side have won three straight in the Premier League, and the manager said, every match is akin to a cup final for the team.

When the two clubs met earlier this season, a 58th Emile Smith Rowe goal was the difference in a 1-0 Arsenal win. Since then, Watford have changed managers, from Claudio Ranieri to Roy Hodgson. I expect today to be a slog with Roy at the helm. He’s been brought in to keep Watford up, and he does that by grinding out results with turgid football.

That’s a shame too, because the combination of Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr are a potent duo, although Sarr misses out today. Dennis is the dangerman for Watford, with nine goals and five assists. If Watford find joy today, he’s likely to be involved.

Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is expected to miss a few more weeks with a calf problem (the other one this time). Emile Smith Rowe’s illness, non-COVID, has turned into COVID, so he’ll miss out as well. Watford will be without right back Jeremy Ngakia, centerback William Troost-Ekong, winger Ismaila Sarr, and attacker Josh King.

Lineups:

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Watford - Foster, Louza, Cleverley, Joao Pedro, Kamara, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Samir, Dennis, Hernandez





WHAT: Arsenal at Watford

WHERE: Vicarage Road, Watford

WHEN: Sunday, March 6th 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BT

US TV: USA. Streaming on FuboTV.

