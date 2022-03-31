Thursday Cannon Fodder: complicated

Last night, UMSNT Twitter was a bit of a strange place. Losing a snoozer of a dead rubber 2-0 juxtaposed with the relief and catharsis of getting back to the World Cup created a weird atmosphere. Christian Pulisic acknowledged as much in his post-match interview. The losing part stunk. The qualifying part was great.

You had the people who were immediately critical of the coach, the players, the tactics, and the chances for the World Cup this winter. They really brought down the mood. I don’t want to come down too hard or judgmentally on them, but come on, lighten up. Experience some joy in your life, even if just for a few hours. There will be plenty of time for all that.

It goes without saying (and regular readers will know) that I am very much in favor of enjoying things in life and having fun. The USMNT qualifying for the World Cup, especially after missing out on 2018, is good and fun. We should enjoy it.

I was going to enjoy the World Cup regardless, but it means just a bit more that I can cheer on my country in it.